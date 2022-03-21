Biden Stares Mindlessly at Reporters After 2-Hour Call with Xi

Joe Biden, dubbed the Big Guy by his son Hunter for his involvement in their pay-for-play scheme, spent two hours on the phone with President Xi on Friday.

As reporters hit him with questions after the call, Biden thumbed through his cheat sheets, and then looked up with a mindless stare. He seemed to be mouthing some words at one point but nothing came out. He smirked oddly, like an elderly man with advanced dementia.

That’s when his handlers cut the audio and video feed.

This is who 81 million people voted for, allegedly. He is the candidate Democrats hid in the basement and felt comfortable putting on the world stage once in office. This is unacceptable. Anyone who votes Democrat after this needs to do some self-reflection.

Watch:

Biden stares blankly at reporters asking questions as Hunter Biden laptop VERIFIED, White House staff abruptly cuts audio then video pic.twitter.com/LE7pnqui2U — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 21, 2022

