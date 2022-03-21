Biden Bike Rides in Delaware While Saudi Oil & Gas Facilities Are Attacked

Biden’s Bike Riding in Delaware While Saudi Oil & Gas Facilities Are Attacked

Joe Biden apparently spent another restful, relatively carefree weekend riding his bicycle at Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The “leader of the free world” remained apparently unmoved by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels continuing attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities.

On Sunday, Yemen’s rebels launched a series of attacks targeting the kingdom’s oil and natural gas production. The drone and missile strikes ignited a fire at a tank at a petroleum distribution in the Saudi port city of Jiddah and affected production at the gas facility in Yanbu. The Saudi Energy Ministry had said the attacks at the Yanbu petrochemicals complex on the Red Sea coast led to a temporary drop in oil output.

After the strikes affected production in the kingdom, the world’s largest oil exporter, said on Monday that it “won’t bear any responsibility” for a shortage in global oil supplies.

The Saudi government condemned the attacks as posing a threat to the security of oil supplies “in these extremely sensitive circumstances”. The relentless wave of strikes on Sunday marked one of the most intense Houthi barrages on the kingdom.

But Delaware’s most famous weekend visitor was seemingly too busy riding his bicycle in the park to take serious notice of yet another budding crisis affecting American energy prices and the resulting inflation.

Honestly, who could blame old Joe? After all, how much oil does Biden’s two-wheeler bike consume?

Actually, the biggest threat to our own oil and gas resources is Joe Biden along with his band of economically illiterate, woke, Democrat handlers.

Related