Biden Stopped from Buying More Votes with Tax Dollars

Joe Biden tried to pay off more public service workers’ college loans with $1.2 billion in tax dollars. The recipients are enrolled in Biden’s illicit SAVE program. The vote-buying would affect 35,000 workers in good government jobs. However, a court halted the program.

The taxpayer has ‘forgiven’ $168.5 billion in student debt via Biden’s education department. Biden knows it’s not constitutional and has boasted of circumventing the Supreme Court ruling.

A COURT PAUSED THE ILLEGAL PROGRAM

According to The Hill, millions of student loan borrowers will have their loan payments paused after a court ruled to halt President Biden’s Saving on Valuable Education (SAVE) plan.

“Borrowers enrolled in the SAVE Plan will be placed in an interest-free forbearance while our Administration continues to vigorously defend the SAVE Plan in court,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona posted on social platform X on Friday.

“The Department will be providing regular updates to borrowers affected by these rulings in the coming days,” he added.

So, the Education Department can’t pay off the loans right now.

“The Court granted our emergency motion to BLOCK Joe Biden’s entire illegal student loan plan, which would have saddled working Americans with half a trillion dollars in Ivy League debt. HUGE win for every American who still believes in paying their own way,” said Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R).