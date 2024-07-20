Catastrophic Failure of July 13 Is Even Worse Than We Knew

If you think this catastrophic Secret Service failure can’t get worse, think again. This is what happens when you put Jill Biden’s sociologist friend Kim Cheatle in charge of the Secret Service. Cheatle also protected Dick Cheney who hates the former president.

Sen. Josh Hawley broke the news earlier today that most people involved in protecting Donald Trump on Saturday were not Secret Service. They came from other departments like DHS and were untrained and unprepared. The event was treated as a loose security event.

The senator was shocked when he realized how close 400 feet was to the podium where Trump was. Also, we’ve heard from Chief Cheatle that the roof was too steep for agents. Hawley said the pitch is very slight.

Whistleblowers told him they didn’t patrol the crowd or the area, there were no eyes on that roof, and they didn’t have canines, as they were supposed to.

Law enforcement were all on different channels, and none were coordinated.

They knew there was a suspect with a rangefinder running around. The lack of urgency was remarkable.

Sen. Hawley personally went to the scene in Butler. He found that there are more FBI agents there now than there were on Saturday. They tried to kick Sen. Hawley out even though he had permission to be there.

If Secret Service Chief Kim Cheatle had an ounce of honor, she would resign.

The Secret Service sniper had the killer in his sights for about ten minutes and, for some reason, couldn’t shoot him. Rules of engagement? Waiting for a call?

The Drone

A Wall Street Journal report notes that the killer had a drone that he used to survey the property. Meanwhile, the Secret Service did not have a drone.

The 20-year-old would-be assassin fired at least six rounds from the roof of the American Glass Research building roughly 400 feet away from where Trump spoke, killing one heroic spectator, critically injuring two others, and leaving Trump with a wound to his ear. A Secret Service sniper team shot back, killing Crooks, whose motive remains a mystery.

Reports now say there was no ladder.

In recent months, Crooks received several packages to his home marked “hazardous materials,” officials said. He searched online for the dates of Trump rallies and information about next month’s Democratic convention and President Biden.

He had researched the Oxford High School shooter. The killer’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, received ten-year prison sentences for manslaughter. Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison for killing four students and injuring six others and a teacher in 2021.