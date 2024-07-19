President Trump spoke with Ukraine’s President Zelensky today. He repeated his pledge to end the war. Donald Trump and JD Vance don’t want to send any more money to Ukraine. They both want peace.

“President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and I had a very good phone call earlier today,” Trump wrote on his platform. “He congratulated me on a very successful Republican National Convention and becoming the Republican nominee for President of the United States.

“He condemned the heinous assassination attempt last Saturday and remarked about the American people coming together in the spirit of Unity during these times.

“I appreciate President Zelenskyy for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families. Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity.”

Zelensky has been highly critical of President Trump. Whoever is behind Zelensky wants the war to continue. He knows how it will go down if Trump wins.

ZELENSKY DEMANDS TOTAL VICTORY

Speaking to British state broadcaster BBC during a trip to the UK this week, Zelensky reiterated that his government seeks total victory in the conflict with Russia. “We have to finish with him,” he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

If Trump is reelected US president in November, Zelensky expects him to lean on Kiev to end the conflict “in 24 hours.” Zelensky described a worst-case scenario in which US sanctions are lifted from Russia under Trump, and Putin celebrates victory. “We will never go on this, never. And there is no guy in the world who can push us to do it,” he insisted.

Zelensky was the democratically elected president until May. He canceled elections, so it’s hard to know now what the people want. He won’t agree to Putin’s terms.

The Ukrainian president has pushed for the West to go into direct war with Russia, a nuclear nation.

Putin wants Zelensky to pledge not to seek membership in NATO and withdraw troops from all Russian territories. He wants to keep the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.