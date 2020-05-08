Biden takes aim, vows to return to ‘Nifonging’ young college men

Under Joe Biden’s leadership, due process was taken away from college men who were accused of sexual assault, but under Betsy DeVos, it has been brought back, along with the presumption of innocence. The leftists are enraged about her actions, particularly Joe Biden who promised to have it go back to the way it was if he is elected.

Betsy DeVos, a lifelong Republican, and advocate for school choice, has been in her position since 2017. She holds steady against the constant attacks from the left, including this one.

Young men on college campuses in the past couple of decades have been the subject of assault claims without any recourse. They were even deprived of the time-honored tradition of the presumption of innocence, which sets us apart from the rest of the world.

The most notable and infamous incident against young men is probably the Duke Lacrosse case. The vicious prosecutor‘s last name coined a phrase for young men falsely accused and then given no rights — they were ‘nifonged.’ The prosecutor’s name was Nifong.

There were many such cases under the lawless Obama-Biden regime at universities like the University of Virginia, Columbia, and so on. In most cases, their lives were severely damaged.

Mrs. DeVos has been working hard to bring rules and order to a previously arbitrary system that gave almost no rights to the accused.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday issued final regulations on sexual misconduct in education, delivering colleges and schools firm new rules on how they must deal with one of the biggest issues that have roiled their campuses for decades.

The rules fulfill one of the Trump administration’s major policy goals for Title IX, the 48-year-old federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in programs that receive federal funding, bolstering due-process protections for accused students while relieving schools of some legal liabilities. But Ms. DeVos extended the reach of the law in other ways, establishing dating violence as a sexual misconduct category that must be addressed and mandating supportive measures for alleged victims of assault.

Joe Biden is benefitting from due process and presumption of innocence at this time as Tara Reade takes the stage. Yet, no official in America has done more than Joe Biden to undermine those same protections than Joe Biden. Under his direction and his tremendous pressure, he mandated new standards for college young men. The proof needed against the accused young men was greatly reduced and many colleges took away all due process rights and the presumption of innocence.

Joe Biden is still proud of those horrendous rules.

Watch:

JOE BIDEN WILL GO BACK TO LAWLESSNESS IF ELECTED

Joe Biden has vowed to undo DeVos’s changes if America elects him president:

The NY Times writes, “Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden promised to repeal the recent change in Title IX rules that reestablished due process for those accused of sexual assault on campus, saying that women deserve “to have their voices heard, their claims taken seriously and investigated, and their rights upheld”.”

If you have a son, you don’t want to vote for Joe Biden, do you?