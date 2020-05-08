As close to a smoking gun as we’ll get on Joe Biden

A court document from 1996 shows former Senate staffer Tara Reade told her ex-husband she was sexually harassed while working for Joe Biden in 1993, Tribune San Luis Obispo reports.

Her husband was contesting a restraining order she took out on him days after he filed for divorce and made the statement in a declaration on March 25, 1996.

The declaration — exclusively obtained by The Tribune in San Luis Obispo, California — does not say Biden committed the harassment nor does it mention Reade’s more recent allegations of sexual assault.

Reade’s then-husband Theodore Dronen wrote the court declaration. Dronen at the time was contesting a restraining order Reade filed against him days after he filed for divorce, Superior Court records show.

Dronen wrote that Reade told him she “eventually struck a deal with the chief of staff of the Senator’s office and left her position.”

“It was obvious that this event had a very traumatic effect on (Reade), and that she is still sensitive and effected (sic) by it today,” Dronen wrote.

It’s all circumstantial, but it’s more than they ever had against Justice Kavanaugh. In fact, they had nothing against Justice Kavanaugh.

She also sat down with Megyn Kelly for an interview. Here’s a clip:

Tara Reade says she would “absolutely” go under oath. @megynkelly: Would you take a polygraph? Tara Reade: “I’m not a criminal. Joe Biden should take the polygraph… I’ll take one if Joe Biden takes one.” pic.twitter.com/xX0POcnPTO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 7, 2020

IRONY

The irony of this is Joe Biden has set policies that deprived college men of due process and presumption of innocence.

MEANWHILE TRUMPS LEADING IN SWING STATES

A new poll finds that President Trump is leading former Vice President Joe Biden by two points in six swing states. It also finds a majority dislike socialism

The poll, conducted by Change Research and CNBC, surveyed voters between May 1-3 in six states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Over 3,500 respondents were asked if they planned to vote in the presidential election in November; 98% said they would.

46% of respondents had a favorable opinion of President Trump, while only 36% had a favorable opinion of Biden. 49% of respondents approved of the job Trump was doing as president. When asked whom they would prefer to vote for in November, 47% said Trump, while 45% said Biden. Among undecided voters, Trump led Biden 11% to 10%.

57% of respondents disliked socialism, while 52% liked capitalism.

It should be a lot higher than that on the socialism issue.