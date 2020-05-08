City bans words one councilmen says are more dangerous than the virus

Calling the Wuhan Chinese Virus a “Chinese Virus,” or if you joke around and call it the “Kung Fu Virus,” you are officially a racist and a purveyor of hate speech in San Antonio City.

As an aside, no one called it the “Kung Fu Virus.” One reporter claimed someone in the White House called it the “Kung Flu.”

San Antonio lawmakers demand groupthink and passed the resolution Thursday morning. One attendee tried to speak against it and his mic was cut off. Look at what Council Member Manny Pelaez claimed in the tweet below — it’s more dangerous than a flu that killed a quarter million people so far. Since when are words more dangerous than the virus? If we take that tack, we are in serious trouble here in America and our rights are in grave danger.

This was passed in a free country with a 1st Amendment. They are obviously strong supporters of the Communist Chinese Party since they are backing them over the U.S. President. The President used the term, “Chinese Virus,” and China sent out propaganda claiming it was racist and hate speech.

The resolution was brought by lawmaker Jaie Avila.

What we would like to know is who are these partisan Democrats to decide what is hate speech?

THE TWEETS

Resolution being voted on by San Antonio City Council this morning labels terms “Chinese Virus” and “Kung Fu Virus” as hate speech and “all persons are encouraged to report any such antisemitic, discriminatory or racist incidents to the proper authorities for investigation”. pic.twitter.com/jV6tKnQrRD — Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) May 7, 2020

Hate Speech Resolution now being read in council chamber. — Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) May 7, 2020

Council regular Jack Finger was speaking against the resolution when his mic was cut off. — Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) May 7, 2020

Stand-up comedian Manny Pelaez says it is “more dangerous than the virus itself.” Americans better stop voting for people like this or we will lose all our civil rights.

Council Member Manny Pelaez speaking on resolution says “hate speech is more dangerous than the virus itself” — Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) May 7, 2020

Resolution against Hate Speech just passed unanimously by the San Antonio City Council. — Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) May 7, 2020

Will they now ban the Spanish Flu, the German Measles, the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome?

IT’S NUTS

Ted Cruz said about the council’s decision, “This is NUTS!.”

“Resolution being voted on by San Antonio City Council this morning labels terms ‘Chinese Virus’ and ‘Kung Fu Virus’ as hate speech and ‘all persons are encouraged to report any such antisemitic, discriminatory or racist incidents to the proper authorities for investigation,’” San Antonio, Texas, investigative reporter Jaie Avila wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Cruz, responding to a tweet from syndicated talk show host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo, called the move “nuts” and used the Twitter hashtag “#nospeechpolice.”

This is NUTS. SA City Council behaving like a lefty college faculty lounge, triggered by Chick-fil-A & the words “Wuhan virus.” If they want to investigate someone, start with NYT & CNN who both repeatedly (and rightly) referred to it as “the Chinese coronavirus.” #NoSpeechPolice https://t.co/a10BZAvleQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 7, 2020

Tolerant, civil Dems then became enraged:

Oh my God Ted pic.twitter.com/kN9SWz6QA2 — burning texas (@ToniinTexas1) May 7, 2020

I’m all for calling it the Trump Flu if you are. — Nunca Trump (@NeverTrumpTexan) May 7, 2020

Hey Ted, the DOJ just dropped the case against a liar who was undermining the President. Why not focus on that for a second? — Dan Kaplan (@dakappy) May 7, 2020

And by the way, CHINESE VIRUS, CHINESE VIRUS, CHINESE VIRUS!