City bans words one councilmen says are more dangerous than the virus

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Calling the Wuhan Chinese Virus a “Chinese Virus,” or if you joke around and call it the “Kung Fu Virus,” you are officially a racist and a purveyor of hate speech in San Antonio City.

As an aside, no one called it the “Kung Fu Virus.” One reporter claimed someone in the White House called it the “Kung Flu.”

San Antonio lawmakers demand groupthink and passed the resolution Thursday morning. One attendee tried to speak against it and his mic was cut off. Look at what Council Member Manny Pelaez claimed in the tweet below — it’s more dangerous than a flu that killed a quarter million people so far. Since when are words more dangerous than the virus? If we take that tack, we are in serious trouble here in America and our rights are in grave danger.

This was passed in a free country with a 1st Amendment. They are obviously strong supporters of the Communist Chinese Party since they are backing them over the U.S. President. The President used the term, “Chinese Virus,” and China sent out propaganda claiming it was racist and hate speech.

The resolution was brought by lawmaker Jaie Avila.

What we would like to know is who are these partisan Democrats to decide what is hate speech?

THE TWEETS

Stand-up comedian Manny Pelaez says it is “more dangerous than the virus itself.” Americans better stop voting for people like this or we will lose all our civil rights.

Will they now ban the Spanish Flu, the German Measles, the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome?

IT’S NUTS

Ted Cruz said about the council’s decision, “This is NUTS!.”

“Resolution being voted on by San Antonio City Council this morning labels terms ‘Chinese Virus’ and ‘Kung Fu Virus’ as hate speech and ‘all persons are encouraged to report any such antisemitic, discriminatory or racist incidents to the proper authorities for investigation,’” San Antonio, Texas, investigative reporter Jaie Avila wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Cruz, responding to a tweet from syndicated talk show host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo, called the move “nuts” and used the Twitter hashtag “#nospeechpolice.”

Tolerant, civil Dems then became enraged:

And by the way, CHINESE VIRUS, CHINESE VIRUS, CHINESE VIRUS!

