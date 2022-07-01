Biden Takes Over Permian Basin in TX and NM to Force Less Drilling

President Biden, who claims he is doing everything he can to produce oil and gas, will soon rule that parts of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico are in “non-attainment” with ozone standards, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The government isn’t supposed to control or own land but they do. The Left plans to control it all through regulations or any way they can.

The greenies petitioned the EPA to curb fracking, and they will likely get their way.

The Permian is the most productive, and cost-effective, oil shale reserve in the U.S. It accounts for 43% of U.S. oil production.

“The EPA’s process could interfere in the production of oil in Texas which could lead to skyrocketing prices at the pump by reducing production, increase the cost of that production, or do both,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote Mr. Biden this week. “Your administration’s announced action is completely discretionary. Thus, you have the power to stop it.”

The EPA doesn’t have the legal authority to ban fracking. So, they are violating the law with a regulatory back door.

NOW THEY’RE CLAIMING OZONE AS A REASON TO SHUT DOWN THE US

Climate agitators want EPA to tighten ozone standards to indirectly regulate CO2 from fossil fuels. Joe Goffman, a champion of this idea, is leading EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation on an acting basis, and he’s in charge of ozone rules.

Mr. Goffman helped give us the Obama Clean Power Plan that had sought to conscript states into a force-fed green energy grid transition until the courts killed it.

Goffman is called the “U.S. EPA’s law whisperer. His specialty is teaching an old law to do new tricks.”

They are using old laws to mean something they were never intended to mean. It’s a way of abolishing Congress and abusing power. It puts all the power in the hands of the president.

Just yesterday, the Supreme Court put a stop to this type of abuse of power. However, that was yesterday.

Biden appointed the law whisperer to his position and it’s clear he did it to kill our fossil fuels.

