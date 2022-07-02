Clown World: Have You Seen This Woman?

So, the perfectly normal Toronto Police put out a missing person alert on this absolutely normal woman with a full goatee. I wish I could say this is satire, but it’s not.

“The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman. Isobella Degrace, 27, was last seen on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 3 a.m., in the Ryerson Avenue and Bathurst Street area. She is described as 5’10″, with a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants. Police are concerned for her safety,” a news release states.

She should be easy to find. There aren’t many women with goatees. The only problem is looking for a woman might be just a tad deceptive since she looks just like a guy to everyone in the world.

It figures the police have to put out bulletins like this in the land of Trudeau crazy. In the new liberal world order, this is a woman. You must all accept that, or you could vote these lunatics out of office

My goodness. It’s real. The absolute dumbest time to be alive. https://t.co/heJzXJI5zQ — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) June 30, 2022

