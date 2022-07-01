This Is What Biden Thinks Worthy of the Presidential Medal of Honor

M Dowling
Megan Rapinoe has represented the United States in international soccer matches for the past 13 years which includes 3 years on the under-20 national team. She apparently hates the country she represents.

Megan Rapinoe politicized her soccer championship win and when she was given the keys to the city and a ticker tape parade in New York City, she made it about herself. Her behavior was vulgar and inappropriate in front of families.

She doesn’t like America or the former President and made the occasion miserable for half the country. Rapinoe was supposed to represent the USA, but she represented Megan Rapinoe.

Megan Rapinoe disrespects her country before the world.

When she was overseas, she embarrassed the United States by kneeling during the national anthem. No other country has athletes behaving this way.

Real classy, Rapinoe.

This is what she thought was appropriate before families – warning, vulgar language (the second clip). This is how she represented the US and this is the behavior that Biden thinks makes her worthy.

Biden is also giving the award to Simon Biles. Some say she’s a quitter. What do you think?

SHE’S A VICTIM?

On the eve of the ticker-tape parade, Rapinoe told a mute Anderson Cooper that her message to the President is he is excluding her. Cooper didn’t bother asking her how she was excluded.


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
28 minutes ago

When the religion of the country is sport, and great athletes are treated as they are gods, the country is in decline. It’s a reminder of the decay that happened to Rome.
Throw in actors, celebrities and most of the super rich, as little gods, and the opinions of such people that know little about real life and care little for others, only for self, will lead to the downfall of the culture and the country.

0
Reply