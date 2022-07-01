This Is What Biden Thinks Worthy of the Presidential Medal of Honor

Megan Rapinoe has represented the United States in international soccer matches for the past 13 years which includes 3 years on the under-20 national team. She apparently hates the country she represents.

Megan Rapinoe politicized her soccer championship win and when she was given the keys to the city and a ticker tape parade in New York City, she made it about herself. Her behavior was vulgar and inappropriate in front of families.

She doesn’t like America or the former President and made the occasion miserable for half the country. Rapinoe was supposed to represent the USA, but she represented Megan Rapinoe.

When she was overseas, she embarrassed the United States by kneeling during the national anthem. No other country has athletes behaving this way.

Real classy, Rapinoe.

everyone in New York City upon finding out from @Ashlyn_Harris that the #USWNT has keys to the city: “YES!!!!!!COME THE HELL IN!!!!!!!!!! SAVE US!!!!!!”#USWNTParade pic.twitter.com/DTFdJ6U3Cf — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) July 10, 2019

This is what she thought was appropriate before families – warning, vulgar language (the second clip). This is how she represented the US and this is the behavior that Biden thinks makes her worthy.

And, of course, her awesome (and NSFW) NYC shout-out to close pic.twitter.com/eRCNMYqntH — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) July 10, 2019

Biden is also giving the award to Simon Biles. Some say she’s a quitter. What do you think?

SHE’S A VICTIM?

On the eve of the ticker-tape parade, Rapinoe told a mute Anderson Cooper that her message to the President is he is excluding her. Cooper didn’t bother asking her how she was excluded.

Megan Rapinoe on what she’d tell President Trump about MAGA slogan: “I would say that your message is excluding people. You’re excluding me, you’re excluding people that look like me, you’re excluding people of color.” pic.twitter.com/0HlEw2MTlS — The Hill (@thehill) July 10, 2019

