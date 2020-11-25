Biden taps radical who defends Palestinian suicide bombings as a ‘last resort’

The latest senior staffer tapped by President-elect Joe Biden (D.) has defended Palestinian suicide bombings as “the last resort of a desperate people,” Free Beacon reports.

If you want to get away from America First and return to hate-Israel, this is the administration for you.

Reema Dodin will serve as the deputy director for the Office of Legislative Affairs. The Jewish News Syndicate reported Tuesday that Dodin gave a presentation on the Second Intifada—a violent Palestinian uprising against the Israeli government in the early 2000s—while a student at the University of California, Berkeley, in 2002.

During the talk, Dodin claimed that the Israeli government had left Palestinians hopeless.

“The suicide bombers were the last resort of a desperate people,” she said.

She will become the first [radical] Palestinian-American White House staffer.

Key Wiki reports the following:

The key staffer, Reema Dodin, is in regular contact with the Council on American Islamic Relations. She is a Palestinian rights activist who organized anti-Israel rallies at the University of California as a Berkeley student. Dodin was also a member of the Muslim Student Association.

Dodin was cited in the book “Muslim Mafia” as one of the moles who had cultivated contacts inside key Democrat leaders’ offices. In fact, CAIR has her listed as a reliable source in their Rolodex. Her boss, Sen. Durbin, has been a long-time supporter of CAIR – and has helped raise funds for this terrorist-linked group.

Dodin recommended the top witness for the March 29 hearing – fellow San Francisco-area activist Farhana Khera. He is the founder of Muslim Advocates, an organization that has sued the Department of Justice to force it to disclose the FBI’s undercover operations to disrupt terrorist activities inside radical mosques. Muslim Advocates also advises Muslim witnesses or suspects to not talk to the FBI.

But, don’t worry, Biden says he’s a big supporter of Israel.