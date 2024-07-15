Biden & Team Appears to Have Put Us on a War Footing

It looks like Joe Biden and his team put us on a war footing with Russia. They did it with the Memorandum on Delegation and Authorities below. Democrats might start a war before November.

The Memorandum states:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 301 of title 3, United States Code:

Section 1. (a) I hereby delegate to the Secretary of Defense, in consultation with the Secretary of Energy, the functions and authorities vested in the President by section 1352(g) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 (Public Law 118-31) (the “Act”).

(b) I hereby delegate to the Secretary of Defense, in consultation with the Secretaries of State and Energy, the functions and authorities vested in the President by sections 1352(h)(4), 1352(d)(1), and 1352(e)(2)(A) of the Act.

(c) I hereby delegate the functions and authorities vested in the President by the following provisions of the Act as follows:

(i) to the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretaries of Defense and Energy, as appropriate, section 1333 of the Act;

(ii) to the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretaries of Defense and Energy, section 1342 of the Act;

(iii) to the Secretary of Defense, in consultation with the Secretary of Energy, section 1352(e)(2)(B) of the Act;

(iv) to the Secretary of Defense, in consultation with the Secretary of Energy, section 1352(e)(2)(C) of the Act;

(v) to the Secretary of Defense, in consultation with the Secretaries of State and Energy, section 1352(i) of the Act; and

(vi) to the Secretary of Defense for funds allocated to the Department of Defense account and to the Secretary of Energy for funds allocated to the Department of Energy account, in coordination with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, section 1353(d), (h), and (i) of the Act.

Sec. 2. The delegation in this memorandum shall apply to any provision of any future public law…].

Sec. 3. The Secretary of Defense is authorized and directed to publish this memorandum in the Federal Register.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

We don’t even know if Joey knows what he’s doing. He has dementia.

I don’t want to kill people abroad. I don’t want my children or anyone’s children to kill people abroad.

We don’t want this.

The Brits have gone mad:

“We are now at war in Europe – we need to move to a war footing” “WE NEED TO FACE RUSSIA DIRECTLY” Listen to British MP Tobias Ellwood. Seriously are you willing to send your Sons, Fathers, Brothers & Friends into a hot war with Russia for the Deep State owned… pic.twitter.com/uwpcLHeVxp — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) June 23, 2024

Give Peace a Chance

Completely agree. The first step would be for both sides to sit at the table WITHOUT external parties. Ukrainians and Russians need to decide for themselves. But how to we ensure external parties do not interfere in the negotiations despite their interference in the war? — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 7, 2023