Officers Saw Thomas Crooks 30 Minutes Before the Shooting

According to a new report from News 11, law enforcement sources told the outlet that leading up to the assassination attempt on Trump, killer Thomas Crooks was spotted on a roof almost 30 minutes before the incident took place. Even earlier, law enforcement spotted a suspicious-looking Crook on the grounds.

The shooting took place at 6:11 pm, and a member of Beaver County’s ESU team noticed a suspicious man on a nearby roof at around 5:45 pm. He had called it in and took a picture of Crooks. It was Crooks, but they didn’t know if he had a gun on him.

According to multiple sources, a law enforcement officer had also previously seen Crooks on the ground and called him in as a suspicious person with a picture before 5:45 p.m. The outlet’s sources told them an officer checked the grounds for Crooks at that point but did not see him where the first picture was taken.

And then, 26 minutes after the second photo was taken, Crooks was on the building about 150 yards away from Trump and fired several shots before being killed by Secret Service snipers.

Trump was struck in the ear, two attendees were critically injured, and rallygoer hero Corey Comperatore was shot and killed.

Why did they go ahead with the rally if they knew a suspicious person was on the grounds and the roof?

THE MAP

The person who posted the map below said the sun and the tree partly blocked the law enforcement sniper’s view of the killer.

“Just at the first shot, Trump turned his head to the right to read the Jumbotron and tilted his head forward slightly,” the poster wrote. “If he had not, the bullet would have hit him near the back of his skull instead of his ear, and we’d likely be preparing for a funeral instead of his nomination at the RNC.”