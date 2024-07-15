Dingbats of Progressive TV

Ana Navarro and Joy Behar think white men with guns are the problem that led to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and the murder of rallygoers and wounding of two others. These two are spreading racism against white men. White men are not your fair game, ladies.

As an aside, Navarro looks 100% better. She must have had plastic surgery.

Ana Navarro and Joy Behar blame the Trump assassination attempt on white men having access to guns. pic.twitter.com/k03fGV0T5M — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 15, 2024

Joy Reid wants to keep Hitler out of the White House. She claims Heritage Project 2025 are Donald Trump and they are Hitler. Hitler was a murderous, racist lunatic who pumped his soldiers up with drugs, put Mengele in charge of children and women, and put innocent men, women, and children in the gas ovens. For them to compare anyone to Hitler is sinful.

Even Biden isn’t Hitler. However, who knows what he would do as his brain deteriorates further?

MSDNC is trying to please the craziest progressives who make up their audience.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said this last week that Democrats needed to keep “Hitler out of the White House” pic.twitter.com/ufkmpcDgfI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 14, 2024