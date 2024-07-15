Biden Team Tries to Frighten Americans Over JD Vance

The Biden team is trying to terrorize people over JD Vance. This is the team that gave us a president with dementia and cackling Kamala.

“Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance will do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6: bend over backward to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people,” the statement read.

Biden campaign statement about JD Vance. Unreal! Wait! Lowering the temperature? UNITY? 48 hours later and Biden threw that out the door!

There is no evidence Vance would break the law. As for Project 2025, it’s not Trump’s it’s Heritage’s wishlist. It’s funny that the Biden team is worried that Trump-Vance would send prices soaring when Trump had inflation at 1.4%, and Biden had it just under 10%.

According to Donald Trump, JD Vance is a family man who grew up poor, finished college in two years Summa Cum Laude and then went on to graduate from Yale with a law degree. Vance edited the Yale Law Journal. He was also a Marine.

That is terrifying to this new Biden Democrat party. Bring back the normal Democrats.