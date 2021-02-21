Biden teams with FB and Twitter to censor vaccine skeptics, suppress protests









Biden has been out lying about the Trump administration not ordering enough vaccines and making them start from scratch. That Biden will work with Facebook and Twitter to correct fake COVID news. Worse than that, they plan to suppress protests. That should disturb everyone but we have a stunningly apathetic population. The Biden administration wants to eviscerate our 1st Amendment.

THE UNHOLY ALLIANCE

The White House has been reaching out to social media companies including Facebook, Twitter, and Alphabet Inc’s Google about clamping down on COVID misinformation and getting their help to stop it from going viral, a senior administration official said, Reuters reported.

They plan to work on vaccine misinformation, which is anything Bill Gates disagrees with.

“Disinformation that causes vaccine hesitancy is going to be a huge obstacle to getting everyone vaccinated and there are no larger players in that than the social media platforms,” said the source, who has direct knowledge of the White House’s efforts.

Don’t you love the terminology the Left comes up with — ‘vaccine hesitancy?’

“We are talking to them … so they understand the importance of misinformation and disinformation and how they can get rid of it quickly.” This is the illicit union Americans will face limiting the information we get. The Left’s narrative will be all we will get. SUPPRESSING PROTESTS The White House previously acknowledged working with tech giants like Facebook and Google on the issue. But direct engagement was not confirmed, Reuters said. The White House is also working with Big Tech to suppress protests. The Biden administration wants digital platforms to suppress content that can result in events like the anti-vaccination protest at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in late January, the source said. The arena has been repurposed as a drive-in mass vaccination site. It had been used for Covid-19 testing since May. About 50 protesters showed up and police ended it quickly. According to Reuters, the protest was organized on Facebook through a page that “promotes debunked claims about the coronavirus pandemic, masks, and immunization.” The source said the Biden administration wants to make sure that such material “does not start trending on such platforms and become a broader movement.” Meanwhile, the Ayatalloh, porn hub, and other lunatics are allowed to say anything.

