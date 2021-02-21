Stunning video of Boeing 777 as engine blows, dropping parts below









A Boeing 777 with 241 people on board dropped debris over northern Colorado after experiencing engine trouble but landed safely at Denver International Airport Saturday, officials said.

Much of the debris landed in Commons Park and in the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods of Broomfield, which is about 20 miles north of downtown Denver.

The United Airlines flight, which was en route to Honolulu, returned safely to Denver shortly after departure.

No one was injured but the videos of the engine blowing and going on fire are stunning. Parts were dropping all over peoples’ homes.

@broomfieldnews @BroomfieldPD @9NEWS we were at the dog park when we heard the loud boom from the airplane and pieces of the plane started falling pic.twitter.com/9nRg3UgUmV — Claire Armstrong (@BAREESTHETICSCO) February 20, 2021

Flight 328 @united engine caught fire. my parents are on this flight 🙃🙃 everyone’s okay though! pic.twitter.com/cBt82nIkqb — michaela🦋 (@michaelagiulia) February 20, 2021

Debris from damaged Boeing 777 rains down on Broomfield as plane makes emergency landing at DIA https://t.co/ys5aiaJFuG — Taylor Sartre (@Taylor_Sartre) February 20, 2021

So the plane engine explodes over Broomfield, no injury reported. Parts all over. pic.twitter.com/h8RphKTQnZ — Ghassan☣️ (@Baltahji) February 20, 2021

Plane looked surprisingly okay on return to DEN at 1:13PM MT over City Park West neighborhood in Denver. Just really low. pic.twitter.com/G1Mxp1isxT — Morgan G (@MorganGurard) February 20, 2021

BREAKING This is the moment United flight 328 landed in DIA Passengers cheer. You can see damage to right engine. Video: Troy Lewis #9news pic.twitter.com/wyYqlEEJgZ — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021

