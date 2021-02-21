Stunning video of Boeing 777 as engine blows, dropping parts below

A Boeing 777 with 241 people on board dropped debris over northern Colorado after experiencing engine trouble but landed safely at Denver International Airport Saturday, officials said.

Much of the debris landed in Commons Park and in the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods of Broomfield, which is about 20 miles north of downtown Denver.

The United Airlines flight, which was en route to Honolulu, returned safely to Denver shortly after departure.

No one was injured but the videos of the engine blowing and going on fire are stunning. Parts were dropping all over peoples’ homes.

