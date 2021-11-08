Biden Tells Businesses to Defy the Court Order & Move Ahead with Vax Mandate

















The White House on Monday said businesses should move forward with the vaccine requirements. This is despite the court-ordered pause.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit halted the requirements Saturday pending review.

Republican attorneys general in at least 26 states requested the pause.

The White House doesn’t care about the court, the law, American rights, or the Constitution.

The White House on Monday said businesses should move forward with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirements for private businesses.

“People should not wait,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing. “They should continue to move forward and make sure they’re getting their workplace vaccinated.”

This is a trick they’ve used all along. So, even if the Courts find it is unconstitutional, everyone has done it anyway. Meanwhile, the White House pretends they will win the case.

The judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit halted the requirements Saturday pending review, writing that “the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate.”

The Biden administration has until Monday evening to respond.

The rule, which is actually a law, gave businesses with 100 or more employees until January 4th to ensure their staff has received the shots required for full vaccination. After that date, unvaccinated workers must submit a negative Covid-19 test weekly to enter the workplace. All unvaccinated workers must start wearing face masks indoors at their workplaces starting Dec. 5.

