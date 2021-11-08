Prosecution’s Key Witness Admits Rittenhouse Shot in Self-Defense

By
M. Dowling
-
1

It’s Day 5 of the Rittenhouse political trial that never should have been brought to trial. To add to our earlier report, the key witness in the prosecution’s case just admitted that Kyle Rittenhouse shot in self-defense.

First, let’s say that NBC News is a joke. NBC News just spun out a basically fake story of the trial, leaving out all the facts in their version of the story, and then immediately going to a clip of Gaige Grosskreutz saying, “I thought I was going to die.”

The truth is that Gaige Grosskreutz admitted that he saw the mob chasing Kyle Rittenhouse and that Kyle didn’t shoot until he, Gaige, aimed the gun at him. Gaige admitted it was self-defense.

The defense attorney said, “…feet from him, your arms up, he never fired, right?”

He continued, “It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him advanced on him with your gun now your hands down pointed at him that he fired, right?”

“Correct,” was the response.

The trial is over or it should be!

Watch:


