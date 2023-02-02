Biden: “The Covid Emergency Will End When the Supreme Court Ends It”

Joe Biden originally said the COVID emergency would be over on May 11th, along with Title 42. Now he says it will end when the Supreme Court ends it. The senile president is out of control.

Biden was asked when the Covid ’emergency’ would be over.

“What’s behind the decision to end the Covid emergency?” NBC reporter Kristin Welker shouted to the president.

“The Covid emergency will end when the Supreme Court ends it,” Biden responded, “We’ve extended it to May the 15th to make sure we get everything done. That’s all.”

Biden’s in court trying to reinstitute the travel mask mandate. Is Biden sending a message to the Supreme Court in his dementia way?

Biden to reporters: “The Covid Emergency will end when the Supreme Court ends it.” Not if Congress ends it first. It’s way beyond time to rein in out-of-control executive authority.#EndTheEmergencyNOW pic.twitter.com/SFZbP2ik9C — Congressman Michael Cloud (@RepCloudTX) January 31, 2023

David Rubin reminds us it’s about science. If only they’d follow the science.

“The Covid emergency will end when the Supreme Court ends it.” Sure sounds like science to me! 🤪🤪 https://t.co/jAFaPuRx1Y — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 31, 2023

Related