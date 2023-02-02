Whoopi Spreads “Grotesque” Rhetoric on The View

Whoopi is a despicable racist. She is pretending the killing of Tyre Nichols is about race, and she’s smearing police officers again. She said on The View, “Do we need to see white people get beat before anybody will do anything?”

Brian Kilmeade called it “Whoopi Goldberg’s grotesque response to a national tragedy.”

This situation has nothing to do with race, and she knows it. Turning everything into a situation about race is the worst kind of racism. And that show she’s on spreads this venom all the time.

We can all agree that what happened to Tyre Nichols was terrible. There is no argument here. Yet, race-baiting Democrats on air are using it to spread hate. However, the officers deserve to have their day in court. Whoopi might want to stop talking and let the courts work this out.

Claiming she’s “not suggesting that,” Whoopi suggests white people need to be beaten by police before reforms will happen. “Do we need to see white people also get beat before anybody will do anything? … Don’t write us and tell me what a racist I am.”

She is racist, and white people do get “beat.”

Whoopi is using this one situation by five officers to smear all officers.

Whoopi Goldberg: “Do we need to see white people also get beaten before anybody will do anything? I’m not suggesting that, so don’t write us and tell me what a racist I am” pic.twitter.com/VdvMJ05b7Q — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 30, 2023

Related