The Incredible Failure of Masking

The failure of masking in stopping germs is still hidden under the veil of media’s and politician’s lies. The value of masks has been debunked. Even surgical masks in hospitals are worthless and possibly harmful. They are only meant to keep particulate matter out of the wound.

The Cochrane Library updated its study on masks and handwashing. While handwashing has a slight effect keeping the flu and COVID infection away, masks have zero effect.

Eugyppius says it surprises no one except the “profoundly stupid, the deeply disturbed, or the ideologically committed.”

Masks give people a false sense of security, and our rulers get to use them to manipulate the public.

There was a time when The WHO told the truth about masks, but they are politicized now.

Dr. Malone says the CDC’s own data shows masks and vaccines don’t stop COVID. He said, “junk science is driving authoritarianism.”

Dr. Robert Malone, an American virologist and immunologist (often credited for inventing mRNA technology) said, “We gotta get back to evidence-based medical science.” He continued, “It’s quite clear from the CDC’s own slide deck, if you have a reproductive coefficient like chickenpox…our current vaccines plus rigorous masking will not stop this virus from spreading.“

Masking is a failure!

Just Facts offers extensive information on the value of masks and how “expert opinions” don’t mean a thing, but gold standard studies do.

In a terse essay titled “Science and Dictatorship,” Albert Einstein warned that “Science can flourish only in an atmosphere of free speech.” And on his deathbed, Einstein cautioned, “Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted in important affairs.”

Gold Standard Studies on the Failure of Masking

Like the 2019 analysis of RCTs by the World Health Organization, other comprehensive analyses of gold standard studies have found no evidence that low-quality masks reduce the spread of the flu in community settings. Moreover, such studies have found limited evidence that any type of mask protects against the flu in any setting:

In 2010, the journal Epidemiology & Infection published a “systematic review” of studies that examined the use of “face masks to prevent transmission of influenza virus,” including several RCTs. The analysis found that “while there is some experimental evidence that masks should be able to reduce infectiousness under controlled [i.e., lab] conditions, there is less evidence on whether this translates to effectiveness in natural settings” and “little evidence to support the effectiveness of face masks to reduce the risk of infection.”

In 2011, the journal Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses published a “systematic review of the scientific evidence” on the “use of masks and respirators to prevent transmission of influenza.” The authors examined eight RCTs and found: that “none of the studies we reviewed established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.” “there is a limited evidence base to support the use of masks and/or respirators in healthcare or community settings.” “some useful clues” that “correct and consistent wearing of masks/respirators may improve their effectiveness,” but “this remains a major challenge” in “the context of a formal study and in everyday practice.”



In May 2020, a CDC journal named Emerging Infectious Diseases published a “systematic review” of 10 RCTs that “reported estimates of the effectiveness of face masks in reducing” the spread of the flu in community settings. A “pooled analysis” of their results found “no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks,” regardless of whether they are “worn by the infected person” to protect others, or if they are worn by “uninfected persons” to protect themselves from people who are infected.

All of those flu RCTs are highly relevant to Covid-19 because:

both diseases are transmitted by RNA viruses that produce respiratory tract infections.

more than 87% of virus-laden respiratory particles exhaled by people with either disease are less than 1 micron in diameter. These can easily penetrate surgical and cloth masks because the average pore sizes of: surgical masks are at least 17 to 51 times larger than those particles. cloth masks are at least 80 to 500 times larger than those particles. (More details about this are provided below in the section on laboratory studies.)



Broadening the research beyond the flu to other types of infectious respiratory diseases, RCTs have found inconsistent evidence that higher-quality masks may help in healthcare settings but no statistically significant evidence that any type of mask helps in community settings.

