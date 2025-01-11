Biden Threatened & Bullied Facebook Employees

Mark Zuckerberg was apparently under tremendous pressure from Joe Biden. I don’t know if Zuckerberg is just rebranding himself or what, but Biden sounds like more of a thug than we might have realized. Zuckerberg is now releasing more information about the pressure Biden and his politicized agencies put on him and his employees.

Biden would call up his team and scream and curse at them. The Facebook staff said they wouldn’t take down factual, or humorous, or satirical comments such as memes. Eventually, they caved.

They were told to remove COVID and vaccine-related content.

At some point, Biden said social media was killing people, and all these branches of government came after them. “It was brutal,” Zuckerberg said.

I still don’t trust him, but this is revealing.

Biden is a lawless thug So are his accomplices I’ve been critical of Zuckerberg I didn’t realize until now the extent of the abuse he was taking from the Biden administration In any event, I respect Meta’s resolve to do things differently going forward https://t.co/UJCbpBZRMF — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 10, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email