Vienna: 17 Migrants Raped a 12-Year-Old for Months; 1 Acquitted So Far

A 12-year-old girl in Vienna was allegedly raped by 17 immigrants. She was raped multiple times over months. The first suspect, a 17-year-old from Syria named Ahmad, was acquitted despite a reported confession.

The court ruled there was no evidence to prove the schoolgirl did not consent.

Before leaving the courtroom, he left the girl €100 as a ‘gesture of goodwill.’

The offenses are alleged to have taken place between February and June 2023. They took place in garages, at perpetrators’ apartments, and at other locations in Vienna. In one case, force allegedly was used; in the rest, the victim was verbally pressured into sex, investigators said.

Twelve of the suspects are minors between the ages of 14 and 18; one is 19. Two are below the age of criminal responsibility, which is 14 in Austria. The identities of two others are unknown, said Florian Finda, a senior official with Vienna’s state criminal police office. They include Austrian, Turkish, Syrian, Italian, Bulgarian and Serbian nationals.

“Mia claims that Ahmad physically forced her into giving him oral sex the first time, and with subsequent recordings, he and his horde of migrant friends repeatedly raped her over the course of months,” reported REMIX news.

The 17 suspects are accused of gang-raping “Mia” for months and using videos of the crimes taken between February and June 2023 as blackmail material to coerce her into having further sex, sometimes multiple times a week.

A 12-year-old cannot give consent. What they did is truly horrible.

Taking in migrants from rape cultures is a bad idea. Westerners who cater to these cultures are becoming them.

This is crazy https://t.co/CjWbCQfudh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2025

