Biden Threatened Netanyahu, Demanded an Immediate Ceasefire

Joe Biden demanded that Netanyahu implement an immediate ceasefire after Hamas rejected every ceasefire offer for months and is still holding hostages, including Americans, and refusing to release them. Biden should be demanding our hostages be released.

Prisoners who were released said the hostages are raped and abused every day.

The Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 innocent people on October 7, raped countless women and girls, and committed unspeakable atrocities.

Biden is now threatening to side with Hamas, and he is only doing it to win Michigan. Power is all he cares about. He warned that U.S. “policy with respect to Gaza” could change if Israel does not meet his demands.

Basically, he blamed Israel for Hamas not releasing the hostages by saying that he urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home.”

The onus should be on Hamas.

Biden was upset about the innocent humanitarian workers Israel accidentally killed during a recent fight in the war.

Eighty percent of Israelis, right or left, agree with Netanyahu’s actions.

Then he had the gall to say he stands behind Israel.

Jews are going to have a big problem when their enemies outnumber them in the United States. Democrats won’t stand by them.

Recenlty, Biden published a dictate – an executive order – giving deferred enforced deportation coverage to 6,000 Palestinian illegal aliens [most Palestinians support Hamas and hate the US and Jews]. They are forbidden from being deported and can bring in family members living in Gaza and wherever.

“Each of these can sponsor up to four illegal aliens. They don’t have to fill out a doctrine of financial support.

From the polls, it seems most Palestinians hate Americans and Jews. That won’t bode well for our future.

Readout of President Joe Biden’s Call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel

President Biden spoke by telephone with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The two leaders discussed the situation in Gaza. President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable. He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers.

Then the threat…

He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps. He underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged the Prime Minister to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home. The two leaders also discussed public Iranian threats against Israel and the Israeli people. President Biden made clear that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of those threats.

