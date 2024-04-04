Some Dems Want Sonia Sotomayor to Retire Before She Dies

Democrats are backing an 81-year-old who has dementia for president but are trying to run a 69-year-old Democrat Justice out of town. She does have diabetes, but so do millions who live long lives. Democrats are still traumatized about losing Justice Ginsberg’s seat to Amy Coney Barrett. They never recover from losses.

Richard Blumenthal of Stolen Valor fame wants her to retire. He said, “Graveyards are full of indispensable people…” Blumenthal is 78 years old, and he should heed his own quotes.

“I’m very respectful of Justice Sotomayor,” Blumenthal told NBC. “I have great admiration for her. But I think she really has to weigh the competing factors. We should learn a lesson. And it’s not like there’s any mystery here about what the lesson should be. The old saying — graveyards are full of indispensable people, ourselves in this body included.”

Given what happened to RBG’s seat, says Law Professor Paul Campos, Justice Sonia Sotomayor should make the “statesmanlike” move of stepping down while Biden is President and Democrats hold the Senate, “rather than running the risk [of] a completely catastrophic development” in the Court’s ideological makeup, reports CNN.

Far left former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan wrote in a column in The Guardian. “Biden, elected Democrats, and liberals and progressives across the board should be both publicly and privately encouraging Sotomayor to consider what she wants her legacy to be, to remember what happened with [Ruth Bader Ginsburg], and to not take any kind of gamble with the future of our democracy.”

What is democratic about trying to push someone out of her job to maintain power?

Mehdi’s an age bigot.

Top Senators aren’t calling for her to leave, but they are “expressing unease.”

At least they don’t want to imprison her or kill her as they want to do to Donald Trump.

Mind you, Justice Sotomayor has never even hinted that she wants to retire. Democrats have such a craven craving for power; they want it all and will throw anyone under the bus to keep it.

Hasan doesn’t seem to realize anyone could die at any time.

.@TheView shrieked at fellow left-winger @mehdirhasan for calling on Justice Sonia Sotomayor to step down @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/6HLjGJdRcg — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) April 4, 2024

