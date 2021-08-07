Biden-tied group knew voting machines could be hacked without Internet

















A Biden-Obama-Clinton-Soros-tied group demanded robust audits of elections and admitted machines are hackable without Internet access. This was in 2017. Raheem Kassam unearthed the document written by Danielle Root and Liz Kennedy and published on August 16, 2017.

The document, at The Center for American Progress, a looney leftist organization, is titled, 9 Solutions to Secure America’s Elections.

At the time, they wanted to claim the Trump election was stolen and that Russia interfered.

“Outdated voting machines, lack of verified paper ballots or records, and inadequate cybersecurity measures for voting machines and databases are just a few vulnerabilities that leave U.S. elections open to subversion by hostile entities—foreign and domestic—seeking to undermine the democratic process and even skew election results,” they wrote.

“This issue brief details nine recommendations to address some of the most serious vulnerabilities in America’s election infrastructure:

Require voter-verified paper ballots or records for every vote cast. Replace old voting machines. Conduct robust postelection audits to confirm election outcomes. Update and secure outdated voter registration systems and e-poll books. Require minimum cybersecurity standards for voter registration systems and other pieces of voting infrastructure. Perform mandatory pre-election testing on all voting machines, as well as continuous vulnerability analysis. Expand threat information sharing, including comprehensive threat assessments accompanied by mandatory reporting requirements. Elevate coordination between states and federal agencies on election security, including real-time notification of security breaches and threats. Provide federal funding for updating election infrastructure.

This is especially interesting:

“Old voting machines are prone to hacking, as many rely on outdated computer operating systems that do not accommodate modern-day cybersecurity protections. A number of voting machines in use today run on Windows XP, a Microsoft operating system first introduced in 2001 that has not been supported since 2014. As described by Wired Magazine’s Brian Barrett, a machine running on Windows XP “is a castle with no moat, portcullis raised, doors flung open, greeting the ravaging hoards with wine spritzers and jam.” On June 28, 2017, hackers attending the DEF CON hacking conference in Las Vegas infiltrated and remotely hacked voting machines—some operating on Windows XP—within just 90 minutes. Moreover, upkeep for outdated machines is becoming increasingly difficult, since many parts are no longer manufactured. In order to obtain the parts needed, some election administrators are turning to eBay, which comes with its own security risks.

This administration is very corrupt. The right aren’t conspiracy theorists after all.

