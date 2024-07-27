Biden to Announce “Reforms” to a Co-Equal Branch of Government

Politico reported, based on a source, that Biden will announce dramatic reforms to the Supreme Court, a co-equal branch of government, on Monday. These reforms include imposing term limits and establishing an enforceable code of ethics.

The ethics code is a way to control Originalist Justices. Democrats want control of every area of government, the media, and the culture.

The lame-duck president has also talked of stacking the court.

Biden is considering calling for a constitutional amendment to limit immunity for presidents and certain other officeholders. He wants presidents to be liable for their acts that fall within their official acts while in office. Biden wants revenge for Trump having immunity, as have all presidents. This would allow the next administration to hold Biden accountable for his many crimes.

The Why of It All

Democrats want these reforms because they are angry about the Supreme Court rulings. They didn’t like Roe v. Wade disbanded, and abortion turned back to the states for the people to decide. They were angry about changes to affirmative action, which they used as a cudgel to claim Republicans are racists. Democrats got even and replaced it with anti-American DEI. They are angry that their outrageous gun regulations were blocked. They’re angry about everything they didn’t agree with.

There are ongoing attacks by certain Democrat senators, including Dick Durbin, against Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. Justice Thomas followed the rules regarding a rich friend taking him and his wife on vacation. Alito is in trouble for his wife hanging a US flag upside down for a short time in response to a harassing leftist neighbor. It had nothing to do with J6; his wife did it, not him.

If you read the legacy media, you will be lied to. You will get a different and dishonest story.

There are three co-equal branches of government, and they are set up that way so no one branch becomes a dictator. Biden/Democrats want the executive to become a dictatorship.

If anyone or agency defies Democrats, they will tear it down.