VP Harris: “No Question I’m in Favor of Banning Fracking”

.An official with Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign told The Hill on Friday that if she is elected president, she will not seek to ban fracking.

he’ll say anything. Kamala is as trustworthy as a wolf in a henhouse.

Harris’s position on not supporting a ban on fracking differs from where she stood when she ran for president last cycle.

While she was one of several Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination, she told CNN, “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.”

However, since then, she no longer supports a ban on fracking, At least not until after she is elected. She can’t be trusted.

SHE SOUNDED PRETTY ADAMANT

“There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” Kamala Harris in 2020.

If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris get elected, they will kill millions of American energy jobs. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/cdwMsPkV34 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2020

Kamala is a radical Green New Deal activist. She co-sponsored it.

Kamala Harris’ agenda should terrify people. She is a Marxist and a radical one at that.

THE BULLET POINTS

Harris is to the left of 97% of Democrats in the U.S. Senate, including Bernie Sanders.

Supports decriminalizing illegal immigration.

Rejects building a wall on the southern border.

Compared ICE to the KKK.

Supports single-payer for illegal immigrants.

Supports the elimination of private health care, which means 160 million Americans would lose their health care.

Co-sponsor of the Green New Deal, a socialist attack aimed at destroying capitalism.

She opposes American independence from fossil fuels and wants to eliminate coal, natural gas, and all fossil fuels and end fracking.

Intends to repeal President Trump’s tax cuts for the middle class.

Wants to massively increase taxes on all Americans.

Wants to ban legal firearms by executive order.

Supports massive regulations.

She will ‘war on the suburbs.’ The federal government would decide every detail of life in the suburbs: how many libraries, what the zoning laws would be, the makeup of schools, and whether one could have single-family homes.

Harris wants to pack the Supreme Court.

She wants to eliminate the filibuster.

Any one of these things would be devastating to our freedoms.