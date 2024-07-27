Dem DOJ Gave Peter Strzok and Lisa Page $2 Million in Tax $$$

The justifiably terminated FBI agents who influenced an election, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, won millions from the Biden administration in a settlement. It is a lawsuit the agents likely should have lost.

Strzok got $1.2 million, and Page received $800,000 because their emails were allegedly released to the public for partisan purposes. Meanwhile, the government is trying to imprison and possibly kill Donald Trump for partisan purposes.

Strzok still has another lawsuit pending. Lisa Page already settled a separate suit.

How can the release of their vile, threatening messages on government phones be a violation of privacy?

UPDATE: POLITICO obtained Justice Department’s settlements with ex-FBI officials Peter Strzok & Lisa Page over release of text messages Trump mocked. Total: $2 million ($1.2M/$800K) & rest of Strzok’s suit, over his firing, continues. w/@kyledcheney https://t.co/uJmC46jP0x — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) July 27, 2024

Here are a couple of the texts they exchanged:

I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before 40.

Strzok: [Bernie Sanders is] an idiot like Trump.

(After exchanging an article about Trump):

Page: What an utter idiot.

Strzok: No doubt.

Page: And holy [expletive] Cruz just dropped out of the race. It’s going to be a Clinton Trump race. Unbelievable.

Strzok: What?!?!??

Page: You heard that right my friend.

Strzok: I saw [T]rump won, figured it would be a bit. Now the pressure really starts to finish [the Clinton email investigation] …

Page: It sure does.

Page: [Trump’s] not going to become president, right? Right?!

Strzok: No. No, he’s not. We’ll stop it.

They did more than just exchange texts. For example, Strzok went after Gen. Flynn viciously while knowing he was innocent. He accused the loyal American of being tied to Putin.

Both Strzok and Page made money in GoFundMe accounts and with exorbitant pay on CNN.

It was payback for trying to destroy Donald Trump during the 2016 election.