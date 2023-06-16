Biden to Build a Train from the Pacific Across the Indian Ocean

Joe Biden, the Oval Office Potato POTUS, gave a dinner speech at an event hosted by the League of Conservation Voters. What he said might have startled a few doling out cash for his re-election campaign.

“We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean,” Biden said, unaware of the geography. The America Last President also wants suffering Americans to pay for the largest solar plant in the world in…wait for it…drum roll, please…Angola. There must be a huge demand there in Angola.

His exact words:

“We’re going to and and we’re going to help; we have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean. We have plans to build in in in in Angola one of the largest solar plants in the world. I could go on, but I’m not I’m going off script and getting in trouble.”

This would prove more successful than the California Train to Nowhere. Haven’t you always wanted to take a train ride to Madagascar?

The media calls it a gaffe, we call it dementia combined with brain damage from his brain surgeries. This is the leader of the free world.

BIDEN: “We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean… I’m going off-script. I’m gonna get in trouble.” pic.twitter.com/M6GHT0dS8y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2023

Biden is destroying the country and the world, but he’s still there. No one will remove him.

RESPONSES

Someone go fetch grandpa… he thinks he’s president again. — Joe Bidens Last Brain Cell (@BidensBrainCelI) June 15, 2023

It’s a solar railroad that can fly and in the ocean and sharks with laser beams on their heads — American Mom (@MyraSto73163922) June 15, 2023

I hope he’s the first to ride on it. — AuntieEstblshment (@ElsaWarner19) June 15, 2023

Biden showing off his new suit of clothes. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dhOrVQHBkJ — Michdoc48647 (@michdoc48647) June 15, 2023

This is too much, he needs to be removed — SeekWisdom (@SeekWisdomToday) June 15, 2023

Related