Biden to Drain Emergency Oil Reserves to Keep Gas Prices Down

Biden continues to deplete U.S. oil reserves to artificially lower gas prices only up until the election in November. He is getting the prices down to get re-elected. It’s all a façade while the underpinnings of our energy sector are being destroyed. No one has built a refinery in over 30 years, and they won’t. They’re canceling gas cars while EVs can’t possibly replace them.

CYNICAL DRAINING OF EMERGENCY RESERVES

According to the Washington Examiner, Biden plans to release more oil from the country’s strategic reserves if gas prices increase during the summer. A Biden administration energy adviser suggested “gas prices are still too high” for many in the country, and “they want to cut them down a little bit further.”

“We will do everything we can to ensure that the market is supplied well enough to ensure as low a price as possible for American consumers. I think that we have enough in the SPR if necessary.”

Anything to pretend they’re doing a great job.

This comment was made by Amos Hochstein, the Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, during an interview with the Financial Times.

So, while Biden is stirring up horrendous foreign policies worldwide, he’s draining our emergency energy supplies. He already drained it to its lowest level in 40 years. Now, they ‘think’ they have enough to drain the rest.

So, the energy security person is draining our emergency reserves while the same administration destroys all fossil fuels with nothing adequate to take its place.

Thanks to Hunter’s laptop, the Bidens were deep into deals or attempted deals with the Chinese Communist Party.

GRANHOLM’S SECRET CCP MEETINGS

We also know that Granholm spoke secretly with the CCP immediately before releasing the fifty million barrels in 2021.

Secretary Granholm spoke secretly with China National Energy Administration Chairman Zhang Jianhua as revealed in internal Energy Department calendars obtained by Americans for Public Trust (APT).

It was shared with Fox News Digital.

The Biden administration likely discussed its plans to release oil from the SPR with China before its public announcement.

So, they gave permission? We did sell some to them.

The Story

According to the calendars, Granholm spoke with Jianhua, a longstanding senior member of the Chinese Communist Party, on Nov. 19, 2021, and two days later, on Nov. 21, 2021.

Then, on Nov. 23, 2021, the White House announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR, the largest release of its kind in U.S. history at the time.

“Secretary Granholm’s multiple closed-door meetings with a CCP-connected energy official raise serious questions about the level of Chinese influence on the Biden administration’s energy agenda,” APT Executive Director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News Digital.

“Instead of focusing on creating real energy independence for America, Granholm has been too busy parroting Chinese energy propaganda and insisting ‘we can all learn from what China is doing,’” Sutherland continued. “The public deserves to know the extent to which Chinese officials are attempting to infiltrate U.S. energy policy and security.

