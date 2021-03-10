Biden to give free transgender surgeries to military & vets with our tax $$$









Joe Biden is very generous with our taxpayer dollars. He made transgender surgeries free for all military and veterans in his January executive order. The government doesn’t have any money so tax dollars will pay for the “free” surgeries. It’s just more socialism.

That was kept quiet since January.

The Washington EXAMINER reported that taxpayers will pay for gender reassignment surgery for active military personnel and veterans, with some treatments costing upward of $200,000 under an executive order signed by President Biden.

Why?

In the January order, “Enabling All Qualified Americans to Serve Their Country in Uniform,” there is a clause that repeals an Obama-era policy that prohibited federally funded reassignment surgery.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough followed up with memos stating that surgery is now an added benefit.

“This revised policy will also ensure all medically-necessary transition-related care authorized by law is available to all Service members,” Austin wrote.

In a VA email to employees, McDonough echoed: “Perform an assessment of the necessary steps to eliminate the exclusion of ‘gender alteration’ (gender affirmation surgery) in the medical benefits package.”

Why do we have to pay for their gender confusion? Many who have undergone the surgeries are suicidal after the surgeries. And surgeries can’t always be reversed.

Biden is destroying our military. Now people with gender confusion will flood into the military just for the surgeries, and not for the right reasons.

We should not have to pay for this. Democrats just keep spending and we are deeply in debt. Are they trying to Cloward and Piven us? Where is this money coming from? The surgeries are very expensive, and so are the drugs used after the surgeries.

It’s only a matter of time before anyone can get the surgeries, including anyone who comes in illegally. We have a puppet for a president who doesn’t even know what he’s doing.

