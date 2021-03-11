Gun registry bills alert! To be followed by confiscation?









Social media leftists are gleeful over how impotent MAGA has become since the election and the takeover by the puppet President Joe Biden. Now that they have their $1.9 trillion bailout/payoff bill in the can, they are going for our 2nd Amendment.

There are two extreme bills on the docket as we reported yesterday:

HR 8 would create a national gun registry, which we all know is the first step towards “mandatory buybacks,” also known as confiscation.

HR 1446 would create a nationwide “waiting period” delaying your access to a gun, perhaps indefinitely, to defend yourself and your family.

Republicans spoke against it today, but they don’t have any real power. Democrats have the House, the presidency, and will likely eliminate the filibuster, giving them complete control of the Senate.

Three Republicans co-sponsored HR8 — Fitzpatrick, Brian [R-PA1], Smith, Christopher, “[R-NJ4], Upton, Fred [R-MI6].

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX): “The government is never going to know what weapons I own. Let me be clear about that. It’s not gonna happen!” pic.twitter.com/tBGXeeprid — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 10, 2021

The gun control agenda being pushed by @SpeakerPelosi is all about undermining and restricting Americans’ Second Amendment rights.#HR8 creates a national firearm registry, paving the way for gun confiscation. Don’t take my word for it.@POTUS said he wants to take your #AR15. pic.twitter.com/tuDQyJj4nP — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) March 10, 2021

Today, I rose to speak on the House floor against two Democrat attacks on our Second Amendment rights — HR 8 (National Gun Registration) & HR 1446 (Permanent Firearm Waiting List). I OPPOSE both of these bills and urge every one of my Republican colleagues to do so as well. pic.twitter.com/en0wruxSU6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 9, 2021

MORE INFORMATION

HR8 requires that loans, gifts, and sales of firearms be processed by a gun store. The same fees, paperwork, and permanent record-keeping apply as to buying a new gun from the store. If you loan a gun to a friend without going to the gun store, the penalty is the same as for knowingly selling a gun to a convicted violent felon. Likewise, when the friend returns the gun, another trip to the gun store is necessary, upon pain of felony.

A clever trick in HR8 effectively bans handguns for persons 18-to20.

The bill has some narrow exemptions. The minuscule exemption for self-defense does not cover stalking victims. None of the exemptions cover farming and ranching, sharing guns on almost all public and private lands, or storing guns with friends while on vacation. The limited exemption for family excludes first cousins and in-laws.

The bill authorizes unlimited fees to be imposed by regulation.

Larry Keane, of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, summarized the problems with this bill well when he said, “If the bill is the same as what was introduced in the last Congress, we will be opposed to it now as we were then. This bill increases the burden on small business firearm retailer owners and flips the burden of proof on its head. This would make it incumbent upon the law-abiding citizen to prove his or her innocence to the government to exercise their Second Amendment right to purchase a firearm instead of the government being responsible for proving an individual is prohibited. This could potentially deny a law-abiding citizen their rights for up to a month, while they are saddled with the burden of proving their innocence. That’s un-American.

“Rather than placing further burdens on retailers and law-abiding gun owners, Congress should focus on adequately resourcing NICS. NSSF is the only organization that has successfully advocated for NICS to have the necessary resources to perform its mission in a timely manner.”

The National Rifle Association (NRA) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) warned that Democrats could move on gun control legislation in just days, and on March 1, Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 and the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 were both introduced in the House of Representatives.

California Rep. Mike Thompson’s Bipartisan Background Checks Act would criminalize private gun sales, making even transactions between family members illegal. Instead, a gun-owner seeking to sell his firearm would first require government permission.

“It shall be unlawful for any person who is not a licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, or licensed dealer to transfer a firearm to any other person who is not so licensed, unless a licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, or licensed dealer has first taken possession of the firearm,” the proposed bill states.

