CCP-loving Apple will not allow Parler back on their platform









Even though most of the Capitol rioters made arrangements on Parler, Apple will not let Parler back onto their platform. And they control the apps.

It’s not surprising given what they are. They love the Chinese Communist Party members, but not conservatives.

Bloomberg reported that on Wednesday, Parler LLC cut its three remaining iOS developers, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company eliminated seven workers in total, most of whom were contractors. The other staff worked on Parler TV and quality assurance, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

“After having reviewed the new information, we do not believe these changes are sufficient to comply with App Store Review guidelines” Apple wrote to Parler’s chief policy officer on Feb. 25. “There is no place for hateful, racist, discriminatory content on the App Store.”

Apple said that Parler’s new community guidelines, released when the service came back online Feb. 15, were insufficient to comply with the App store rules.

“In fact, simple searches reveal highly objectionable content, including easily identified offensive uses of derogatory terms regarding race, religion and sexual orientation, as well as Nazi symbols,” Apple wrote to Parler in a letter, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg. “For these reasons your app cannot be returned to the App Store for distribution until it complies with the guidelines.”

Parler’s community guidelines were written by Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff.

They allow Farrakhan, terrorists, porn, but not a conservative platform.

There is no legitimate reason to do this.

JUST IN – Parler app not allowed back on the Apple store after review. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 10, 2021

Related