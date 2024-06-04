Biden to Let 5,000 Unvetted Aliens Enter Instead of 10,000 Per Day

In an effort to distract from Hunter Biden’s trial, Biden will play tough guy today and close the border after 5,000 anonymous people, including criminals, terrorists, and deadbeats, enter the country.

Axios reports: President Biden will issue an executive order today that will allow him to dramatically limit asylum claims at the Southwest border, granting himself the power that congressional Republicans twice have denied him.

Five months before the election, he will pretend to close the border to reduce his polling biggest vulnerability.

Biden still pretends he doesn’t have the power to close the border, even as he moves to close it after 4 or 5,000 enter.

Will he even do this? He wants a wide open border. When he makes announcements like this, he knows progressive activists will run to leftist courts with lawsuits to stop him. A progressive judge will probably stop him.

He can then say he is tough and blame the courts. He won’t do what he did for college loans and look for a way to skirt the courts.

He’s performing.

Everything about the left is perception, manipulation, and lies. Everything. Everything is ‘Wag the Dog.’ Everything is a structured deception.

~ Rush Limbaugh

The Biggest Lie

Joe Biden claims he’s powerless, but he can use the same executive orders to close the border he used to open it.

On his first day in office, dictator Biden obliterated over 90 executive orders Donald Trump passed to close the border.

Thirteen million is a low estimate.


