Senescent Joe Biden Begins His ‘Convicted Felon’ Campaign

The Biden administration is going to spend the next five months lying and calling Donald Trump insane and a convicted felon. Uncle Joe loves hyperbole, “for real,” “no joke,” and “come on, man,” don’t say he lies. As for the convicted felon, Biden weaponized the justice system to make Donald Trump a convicted felon.

Let’s not forget to check in on Hunter’s trial and see how his bagman is doing.

Here’s One Lie of Many

The Biden-Harris duo is claiming Donald Trump used tear gas on the rioters at Lafayette Park. Right, we all saw Don out there with his spray bottle.

Bill Barr said they did not use tear gas.

The rioters were vandalizing and trying to tear down a monument, burned down a building from the 1700s, and tried to burn a church down. They should have been tear-gassed.

Four years ago today, Trump tear gassed peaceful protestors outside the White House pic.twitter.com/jryy1st48P — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 2, 2024

The Convicted Felon BS

Biden has his conviction of Donald Trump and is already using it in speeches.

According to The Independent, Uncle Joe, the lying fool who Democrats gave a makeover, called Trump a “convicted felon” in a campaign speech last night. He added that Trump “snapped” because he lost in 2020 and is “clearly unhinged.”

Has he checked out Hillary lately? She recently blamed women for her loss in 2016.

Forget Hillary; Biden is a mental mess. Oh, and he threw his biggest supporters – Jews – under the bus repeatedly.

Biden told his audience of richies, “This guy does not deserve to be president whether or not I’m running,” the senile old coot told his audience. He said the nation’s justice system is under threat.

The Man Who Weaponized the Justice System Blames Trump

“But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice.”

Biden warned of Trump’s “all-out assault” on the justice system in revenge for his criminal conviction, saying it is “reckless and dangerous” for Trump and his conservative allies to insist that the verdict was rigged “just because they don’t like the outcome.”

“The threat that Trump poses would be greater in a second term than it was in his first term,” he said.

“This isn’t the same Trump who got elected in 2016. He’s worse. Something snapped in this guy for real when he lost in 2020. He can’t accept he lost, and it is literally driving him crazy.”

Biden continued: “Now he’s running again. And he’s not only obsessed with losing in 2020, he is clearly unhinged. Just listen to him.

[Listen to Joe. He’s a lunatic pushing us into WWIII, letting monsters cross our borders, and destroying our economy.]

“The threat that Trump poses would be greater in a second term than it was in his first term,” he said.

“This isn’t the same Trump who got elected in 2016. He’s worse. Something snapped in this guy for real when he lost in 2020. He can’t accept he lost, and it is literally driving him crazy.”

Biden also said the following not so long ago.

“We have put together the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” “I don’t need you to get me elected.” “It’s no longer just who gets to vote or making it easier for eligible people to vote.” “It’s about who gets to count the vote and whether your vote counts at all.”

JOE BIDEN: “We have put together the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” “I don’t need you to get me elected.” “It’s no longer just who gets to vote or making it easier for eligible people to vote.” “It’s about who… pic.twitter.com/sx7gGqEvdH — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 1, 2024

Related