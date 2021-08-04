Biden to mandate vaccines for foreign tourists but not illegals

















THIS IS INSANE

According to Reuters, Biden wants to re-open travel so they have a plan to develop “a new system ready for when we can reopen travel,” an official said. He added it includes “a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States (from all countries) need to be fully vaccinated.”

Is he delusional? more than 200,000 people entered illegally in July, none were tested, many had COVID. They’re bringing every COV variant imaginable into the US from 160 countries.

7,000 MIGRANTS WITH COV SINCE JANUARY IN MCALLEN, 1500 LAST WEEK

FoxLA reporter Bill Melugin, who has been closely following the invasion, tweeted, “The city of McAllen, TX says the federal government has released over 7,000 COVID positive migrants into their city since February, including over 1,500 new infected migrants in just the last week alone. A local state of disaster in McAllen has been declared.”

An alarming number of migrants were released into the city and they are untested. But as long as those foreign tourists have to be vaccinated.

McAllen overwhelmingly voted for Biden.

READ



City of McAllen Statement o… by Daily Caller News Foundation

Watch:

Cruz on the 7,000+ COVID-positive migrants released into McAllen, Texas since Feb: “That is unacceptable and they keep doing it.” https://t.co/8uQJKT1ccI — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) August 4, 2021

Migrants are beginning to arrive at the emergency tent shelters the city of McAllen constructed overnight. The city says the Feds have been releasing an “alarming” number of migrants into their city, untested for COVID, & leaving hundreds stranded on the streets. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/OrL1FQxPLf — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2021

On Monday, we watched Border Patrol drop off bus loads of migrants in downtown McAllen all day long. Every 30 minutes. Hundreds released in front of us. https://t.co/G4ENHuX7sJ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2021

Related















