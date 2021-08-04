CDC is breaking the rule of law and cannot delay evictions

















“No one is above the law,” said Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, Obama, all of the far-left Democrats. But did they mean it for anyone besides Donald Trump and January 6th rally goers and rioters?

On August 3rd, Joe Biden allowed the CDC to extend the moratorium on evictions as he admitted it is unconstitutional to do so. He tried to put the blame on the Supreme Court and exonerate the Democrats.

The Supreme Court, thanks to Kavanaugh, let the first moratorium remain. However, five members of the Court declared that the CDC HAD NO POWER TO DO SUCH A MORATORIUM IN THE FUTURE WITHOUT SPECIFIC CONGRESSIONAL AUTHORIZATION.

The rule of law is clear.

Of course, we feel sorry for people who will be evicted but that doesn’t mean the CDC can extend a moratorium ILLEGALLY.

The CDC does NOT have the power to issue a moratorium on evictions without Congress acting.

When has the Left cared about the rule of law? They hate the Constitution, the police, laws that aren’t ridiculously flexible. The Left appoints ACLU judges and you don’t get more lawless than that.

The Right is much more guided by the rule of law and the Constitution.

It’s about power and control for the Left. RESIST!

