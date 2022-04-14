Biden to Reward the Rioters of Lafayette Square – MaY 2020

The Hill published a dishonest, biased report on Biden’s Justice Department solving a sue and settle case over the Lafayette Square incident in June 2020.

If you remember, wild leftist groups, including Black Lives Matter and Antifa, rioted at Lafayette Square. They burned down a historic building in the park and tried to burn down a historic church. The rioters attempted to topple Andrew Jackson’s statue.

Also, 150 peace officers were injured. It was not a peaceful protest. You can watch Bill Barr explain what happened at the end of the article.

They blamed Donald Trump for the police pushing back on their violence. On that day, Trump walked to a historic church, and the leftist mobs claimed the police were brutal to them so Trump could go pose for a photo-op.

Trump’s walk to the church had nothing to do with the DoJ’s actions. Then-Attorney General Bill Barr explained that the crowd was moved back because they were out of control.

The lie continues, however. The Hill’s fully inaccurate version called it a demonstration:

The incident came during nationwide protests against police brutality in the summer of 2020. A large demonstration had swelled near Lafayette Square outside the White House, and then-Attorney General William Barr ordered law enforcement officers to clear out the protesters right before Trump crossed the street for a photo opportunity at a historic church.

Based on the lies, the DoJ settled with the civil rights groups.

Biden’s administration will change how the Secret Service and the US Park Police handle large ‘protests.’

If you can bear it, read the propaganda on this link. The settlement is to send the message that the lies are the truth. Sue and settle cases are very Orwellian.

THE TRUTH

The rioters damaged historic St. John’s Church a second time and tried to take down Andrew Jackson after they vandalized the monument. The President gave the order for arrests. They were basically pepper-sprayed out of the area.

As the President explained, these people don’t love America.

Trump: “Last night we stopped an attack on a great monument, the monument of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park… We are looking at long term jail sentences for these vandals and these hoodlums and these anarchists and agitators… They’re bad people. They don’t love our country.” pic.twitter.com/hB04MUN195 — The Hill (@thehill) June 23, 2020

These women are not well:

Two women are screaming at the cops outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/V9wTsoFDzf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

More video of protesters taunting police outside of Lafayette Park in D.C. Something happened, I think a bottle was thrown, and cops used pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/hVU7CBXjs3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

Some in the crowd started a fire in the street and wanted others to make it bigger. Other people said it was a bad idea and put it out. The people who wanted to keep the fire going got upset. pic.twitter.com/QC6i53nglF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

Right outside the White House where Parks Police and DC Police have pushed people out of Lafayette Park. Pepper spray is in the air. pic.twitter.com/snjOFwjRr8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

A scuffle between D.C. protesters broke out just outside the new “zone.” pic.twitter.com/n8j3xFNE5e — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

These lunatics tried to take down the statue of Andrew Jackson:

#BREAKING: Protesters have opened the fence surrounding the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square and have climbed on top. I’ve heard them say they’re trying to tear it down. @wusa9 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/i8cBlM171b — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) June 22, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters attempting to tear down Andrew Jackson Statue in the center of Lafayette Park. pic.twitter.com/Tq9SSYtwV1 — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) June 23, 2020

They damaged St. John’s church a second time after burning it:

Antifa is burning down the historic St. John’s Church by the White House. It’s completely up in flames. pic.twitter.com/VI0A2PAVBV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 1, 2020

Damage to the church by the “peaceful protesters”:



Full interview with Bill Barr about Lafayette Square:

