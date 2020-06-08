Media continues to lie about Lafayette Square after the AG explains what happened

By
M. Dowling
-
1

In a wide-ranging interview, Attorney General Bill Barr explained that the agents did not use chemical irritants in Lafayette Square. He also noted that he didn’t hear any media reports about the 150 agents who were attacked by the not peaceful protesters.

The media response was to call the Attorney General a liar. The media is so very corrupt.

The media, which is causing much of the hate taking over this country, didn’t like anything he had to say. They especially didn’t like him saying law enforcement is not systemically racist.

THE FULL INTERVIEW

