Biden’s DoJ Secretly Spied on Journalists at Project Veritas

Project Veritas announced today that Apple and Google came forward and provided documents showing that President Biden’s Department of Justice issued nine secret subpoenas to them for multiple Project Veritas journalists’ private information.
The subpoenas and warrants even extended to the journalists’ security detail.
Here are some of the highlights from today’s video:
- Apple and Google have come forward to disclose that between November 2020 and March 2021, the Department of Justice issued nine secret subpoenas and warrants to them for the private information of Project Veritas journalists.
- Documents show the Department of Justice compelled Apple and Google not to disclose that they were providing the individuals’ private data to the government.
- In the case of Google, the DOJ accessed individuals’ payment information, MAC address, and browsing history, in addition to other personal information.
- Project Veritas’ attorneys filed a motion outlining how the DOJ’s seizures violated the Privacy Protection Act and the Fourth Amendment, in addition to the First Amendment and Common Law Reporter’s Privilege.