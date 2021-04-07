Biden to use executive action on Thursday to impose gun ‘laws’









Joe Biden will use executive action to basically pass gun laws. Although they won’t be laws in fact, they will be enforced as if they are.

Politico first reported that the new actions will focus on tightening restrictions around so-called ghost guns. Democratic senators and advocacy groups have pushed Biden in recent weeks to address that particular aspect through executive action.

The government wants to know every gun that exists in the U.S and they want to know who owns it and where it’s kept. Although, they’ve never seemed that interested in the guns gangs use.

Anti-gun activists, including some who attended meetings with Biden officials, told The Hill in February that, through executive order, Biden could eliminate ghost guns by defining what constitutes a gun.

The term ghost guns refer to guns available for purchase, typically without a background check or a serial number, that are not fully finished or may have a missing part.

They also don’t want anyone making their own gun, even temporarily. That would be a ghost gun.

Through executive orders, Biden could also change or expand the definition of who is in the business of selling guns and prioritize funding for community violence prevention programs, according to advocates.

The government doesn’t need to get involved in “who is in the business of selling guns.”

The threat Biden and the other Democrats pose to our Second Amendment cannot be underestimated.

However, it has been great for gun sales.

NSSF estimates the first quarter of this year is the highest on record for volume of gun sales processed through the NICS system. Read more: https://t.co/aL2AJHJkUo — Shooting Illustrated (@ShootingIllustr) April 6, 2021

