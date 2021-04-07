Five states have nearly half of the new COVID-19 cases









Five states have half of the new COV cases. New York, which had the highest number of new infections across the country last week, is the worst with 52,922 cases for an average of 7,560 a day. That’s 12 percent of the nation’s cases.

New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey accounted for 44 percent of all new infections between March 29 and April 4 with about 197,500 cases out of around 452,000 seen nationwide, data from John Hopkins University show.

Michigan comes in second to New York with a surge of new infections and recorded 47,036 new positives over the last week, for an average of about 6,719 each day. That is nearly double what it was two weeks ago, data show.

New York and Michigan account for 22 percent of all new cases across the nation last week.

Florida logged 37,927 cases, while Pennsylvania recorded 29,847 and New Jersey saw 29,753 new infections.

The concentration of new cases has prompted some experts and elected officials to call on the Biden administration to ship additional vaccines to hot spots. The White House has not indicated it plans to shift its policy.

While sending extra doses to hot spots sounds logical, it could mean states that are doing a better job of controlling the virus will see fewer doses, noted Dr. Elvin H. Geng, an infectious diseases professor at Washington University.

The four blue states are very locked down and Florida is open. It’s further evidence the lockdown is not he solution.

Related