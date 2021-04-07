Biden pushes for partisan Left companies, eliminates his role in sticking it to Atlanta









Biden once again called the harmless Georgia Integrity Security Act a “Jim Crow” law, although it is clearly not true. He then said it is very reassuring that companies are concerned about Jim Crow laws and reacting. He also tried to show he cares about the people in Atlanta who lost more than a hundred million in business once the All Star game was moved. He did it by acting as if he didn’t suggest companies should boycott the All Star game.

He’s a snake, and a liar.

Biden scolded Republicans for not taking the vaccine. What is his proof that Republicans aren’t vaccinated? He stereotyped young, white Republican men as refusing the vaccine.

The puppet president thinks it’s patriotic to take the vaccine. Clearly, he doesn’t know the meaning of the word “patriotic.”

When he got to the Feds, he insulted Donald Trump without mentioning his name. He also hasn’t spoken with Jerome Powell. It’s no surprise, how can he fit it in with his busy schedule of doing one thing a day.

At the end, Biden admitted he hasn’t asked President Xi about the origins of the Wuhan China virus.

Full Q&A: Biden pivots on Georgia boycotts, chastises vaccine-skeptic Republicans, says he’s yet to speak w/ the Fed’s Jerome Powell, nor has he spoken w/ China about its role in unleashing Covid pic.twitter.com/Q13g3m4eXx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 6, 2021

