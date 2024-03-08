Biden Told Bibi They’re Going to Have a “Come to Jesus’ Meeting

Biden said on Hot Mic, “I told him, Bibi, and don’t repeat this, but you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting.”

That is what he really thinks of Israel. He’s not their friend.

Joe Biden was caught revealing his evil inner self. He’s a nasty old man. No matter which side you fall on, this reaction when an ally is fighting for the nation’s very existence is unacceptable. However, Biden is a demagogue, and it’s what you’d expect.

If Bibi needs Rafah, he’d better act fast. Biden will hold back on weapons to Israel. Israel has no other source of weapons. As an ally, Biden is confused about his role.

The US needs to stay away from their war, but we did make deals to supply their weapons. Biden wants to weaponize the deal.

Biden and his CIA really like communists and fight for them, most recently interfering to get Lula elected in Brazil. He and the CIA tried to get Milei’s opponent, a communist, to remain in office and lost. Biden and the CIA are trying to get the far left in Israel to overthrow Netanyahu.

Maybe Biden needs a ‘come to Jesus’ moment?

NEW – Biden on hot mic: “I told him, Bibi, and don’t repeat this, but you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting.” pic.twitter.com/1gDCdhgeXf — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 8, 2024

The failed President of the Afghanistan withdrawal had a ‘come to Jesus’ moment when the father of slain Marine Kareem Nikoui cried out during Biden’s SOTU. It was when Biden said, “America is safer today than when I took office.” That was perhaps his worst lie of the night out of so many terrible lies.

Heartbreaking!

The person screaming in the background is the the father of a soldier, Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, killed during the horrible Afghanistan withdrawal. My God that is heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/XlQSQGL3KQ — suzy (@Suzy_1776) March 8, 2024

Steve Nikoui

The Gold Star father was arrested.

Steve Nikoui, 51, was escorted out of the House Galleries during Biden’s speech after standing up and yelling “Abbey Gate” repeatedly.

The heckling was a reference to an attack at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan that occurred during the military’s withdrawal from the country. Capitol Police charged him with a misdemeanor for Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding. I hope he isn’t treated like the J6 prisoners. There was a large group dressed in white on the balcony in support of abortion. They kept screaming, and not one of them was arrested.

