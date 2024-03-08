Biden Administration Is Threatening to Stop Arms to Israel

The Washington Post published a report Wednesday that the Biden Administration may limit arms transfers to Israel if it attacks the remaining four Hamas battalions in Rafah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel must enter Rafah to destroy Hamas and win the war.

His war cabinet is considering a plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians north of the city before a military operation.

“Israel should understand that the Biden administration’s level of frustration about mishandling of the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached the limit,” said Martin Indyk, a two-time U.S. ambassador to Israel. “If Israel launches an offensive in Rafah without adequately protecting the displaced civilian population, it may precipitate an unprecedented crisis in U.S.-Israel relations, even involving arms supplies.

With a reptilian smile, angry Joe Biden said in his SOTU that the only solution is a two-state solution. That would destroy Israel.

Biden, a man with no plan and who can’t explain his plan for Ukraine, which is losing the war, is afraid Israel doesn’t have a plan to save Palestinians.

Administration officials say they’ve seen no clear plan for how to protect the more than 1 million Palestinians who have been driven toward the Rafah area along the Egyptian border by the fighting farther north.

Biden said in a February call with Netanyahu that the Rafah attack “should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the more than one million people sheltering there,” according to a White House readout. Events since have only deepened the administration’s worries that Israel doesn’t have such a plan for safely moving all these refugees and isn’t dealing adequately with the plight of Palestinian civilians overall.

Any limit on U.S. arms supplies to Israel would mark a sharp break in the relationship — and cause a political furor.

Joel Pollack believes it would be better to let Israel finish this war and go into Rafah. If they don’t, the war is a failure, and Hamas survives.

Biden continually lies about the Gazan people. They hate America and Israel. They overwhelmingly support Hamas and the massacre of October 7.

DECEMBER 2023 POLL BY THE ARAB WORLD

A new poll in the Arab world shows the vast majority of “Palestinians” supported the October 7 massacres. There is very little opinion, just the facts. This is a poll conducted by the Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD)

A total of 98% of the Arab Muslim settlers in the West Bank hate America, as do 96.8% of those in Gaza.

The recent poll of Arab Muslim residents of the West Bank and Gaza, commonly known as Palestinians since 1967, conducted by the Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD) asked the “ordinary Palestinians,” the innocent civilians, what they thought of Oct. 7, Jews, Americans, and the entire world.

Residents of Gaza and the West Bank Extremely Support October 7 Atrocities

A whopping 74% of residents of Gaza and the West Bank supported the Hamas atrocities of October 7. Of these, 59% “extremely“ support them, and another 15% only “somewhat” support them. Only 7% were “extremely against,” and 5% were “somewhat against.”

A stunning 83% of those in the West Bank, ruled by the Palestinian Authority, said that they supported the Hamas atrocities—only 7% opposed. In Gaza, 63% supported it. But after weeks of bombings and raids, only 20% decided it was a bad idea.

