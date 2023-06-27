Biden Told PM Modi & Tech Giants He “Sold State Secrets”

Joe Biden occasionally has slips of the tongue that are likely true. Who can forget his memorable boast, “We have put together, I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

The fact checkers said it was taken out of context, and he only referenced his voter protection program. That program promoted manufactured voting rights problems.

Then Biden’s supporters organized the most extensive voter fraud organization in US history and stole the election. The majority of Americans know it was stolen.

We have another slip of the tongue that will keep the fact-checkers busy. Biden was addressing Indian Prime Minister Modi and Tech CEOs at the White House when he said he has sold a lot of state secrets.

“I was just thanking the… Anyway… I started off without you… And I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things we shared.”

It’s ironic since he has a lot of pay-for-play deals with foreign entities. He even stole documents from a SCIF as Vice President.

The Indian Prime Minister looked a bit surprised and had a big grin on his face.

This isn’t satire. Can we impeach him for this? What about the 25th Amendment? Does it only apply to Donald Trump?

Watch:



Official White House transcript: pic.twitter.com/1E6SF5dSMf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

