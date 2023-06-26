McCarthy Accused of Using Donors as Proxies to Defeat Trump

Laura Loomer told Steve Bannon that Speaker McCarthy is betraying Donald Trump behind his back. She said that Speaker McCarthy, who hasn’t endorsed Donald Trump, is using his big California donors as proxies to help Ron DeSantis win the nomination.

Miss Loomer said McCarthy couldn’t be straightforward since Donald Trump endorsed him for Speaker. Even with the endorsement, McCarthy barely won.

She gave, as one of several examples, information about a private fundraiser on June 19 at the Harris Ranch in Coalinga, where Ron DeSantis was invited to speak. It was hosted by two of McCarthy’s biggest donors, Coalinga rancher John Harris and Fresno developer Richard F. Spencer.

Spencer and Harris appear to make a habit of defeating pro-Trump candidates up for election. Additionally, Harris has donated to Gavin Newsom. Several of McCarthy’s donors give money to Newsom.

According to her information, Spencer and Harris donate only to whoever McCarthy okays.

Loomer insists McCarthy does much of this back-stabbing through his son, who works for RINO Joe Lonsdale.

Loomer calls McCarthy another Paul Ryan—hardly a worse insult for a GOP.

Finally, Loomer hopes Donald Trump abandons McCarthy, who she sees as a “snake.” Trump still associates with him.

MCCARTHY IS PAUL RYAN?

McCarthy was probably the best choice of the candidates who had a chance of winning. However, if true, betraying Donald Trump in such a sleazy way shows very poor character.

To his credit, he is backing impeachments. Most immediately, he’s backing the impeachment of Merrick Garland.

He’s also backing the move to vacate the Trump impeachments.

McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol Friday that he supports Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Representative Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) resolution to expunge President Donald Trump’s 2019 and 2021 impeachments. “I voted against both impeachments. The second impeachment had no due process,” said Rep. McCarthy.

People should have backed the Constitution, not the unconstitutional, partisan impeachments, no matter what people think of Donald Trump.

McCarthy did not vote for the two impeachments against DJT.

Also of note, McCarthy backed the censure of Adam Schiff.

He’s been outspoken about the Biden family corruption and supported Donald Trump on January 6 events.

Paul Ryan wouldn’t have backed any of that. Ryan is progressive. That being said, if McCarthy is back-stabbing, it does remind one of Paul Ryan.

